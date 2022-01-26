Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,610 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock remained flat at $$34.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,207. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

