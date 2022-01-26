Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. First Bank reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,918. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

