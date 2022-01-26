Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

