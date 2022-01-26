Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.95. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 597,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

