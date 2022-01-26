Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $50.99 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.