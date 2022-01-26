Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $50.99 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.