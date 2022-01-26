Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $149.10. 17,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,035. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Waste Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

