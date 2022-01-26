Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.18. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

