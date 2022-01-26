Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 952,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

