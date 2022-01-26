Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,462. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

