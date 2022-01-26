Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

