Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $20.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

