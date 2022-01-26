Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report sales of $73.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $145.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $68.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 in the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

