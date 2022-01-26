Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.