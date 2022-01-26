Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.