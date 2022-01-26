Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post sales of $437.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.14 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.57. 279,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

