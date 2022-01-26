Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

PROF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,939. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

