Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,841. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

