Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

