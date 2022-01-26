Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.56

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

