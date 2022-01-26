YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YETI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.