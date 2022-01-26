Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

YSG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

