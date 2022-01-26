Yarra Square Partners LP Sells 21,000 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Vimeo comprises approximately 3.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,207,000 after buying an additional 354,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMEOV stock remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

