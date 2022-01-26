Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

