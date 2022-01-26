Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

