XIO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.