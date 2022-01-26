Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,969. Xerox has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

