Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

