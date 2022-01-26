WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.90

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 18088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Several research firms recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.
The stock has a market cap of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WW International by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,791,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
