WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.90

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 18088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several research firms recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

The stock has a market cap of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WW International by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,791,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

