W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost its production further. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has improved more than 500% and proved reserves have surged 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced its prospects. However, the company’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. Its debt to capitalization ratio has considerably been higher over the past few years. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the coronavirus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance..”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

