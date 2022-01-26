WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $76.93 on Friday. WPP has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $82.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

