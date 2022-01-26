World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share.
Shares of WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a one year low of $110.92 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97.
In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.