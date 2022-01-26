World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Shares of WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a one year low of $110.92 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

