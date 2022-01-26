Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $9.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 4,265,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,965. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $477.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

