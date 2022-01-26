WMS Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

