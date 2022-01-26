WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $158.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

