WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.53 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

