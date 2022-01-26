WMS Partners LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

