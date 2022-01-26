WMS Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 721,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.