WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ HYZD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 115,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

