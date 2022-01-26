Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
