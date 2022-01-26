Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

