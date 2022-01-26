Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Trading Down 11.2%

Wilson Bank Holding Company (OTCMKTS:WBHC) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66.

Wilson Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBHC)

Wilson Bank Holding Company is the bank holding company of Wilson Bank and Trust (the Bank). The Company’s banking business is conducted through the Bank, which is a state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and loans for consumer, commercial and real estate purposes.

