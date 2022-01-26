Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.