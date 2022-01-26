Westport Asset Management Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Westport Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for approximately 5.2% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

