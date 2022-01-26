Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.