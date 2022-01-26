Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE WES opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.