West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 569.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

NYSE:WFG opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

