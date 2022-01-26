WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

