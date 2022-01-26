Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 712,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $200,799,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

