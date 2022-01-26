Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

WB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 18,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Weibo has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

