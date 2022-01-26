Webster Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

