Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEAV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

